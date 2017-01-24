Bpm'online featured in the 'Best Software for Sales Teams in 2017' list by G2 Crowd

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Bpm'online, whose process-driven CRM for marketing, sales and service helps thousands of organizations win more customers, today announced that it has been featured in the 'Best Software for Sales Teams in 2017' list by G2Crowd, one of the most reputable platforms that reviews business software.

G2 Crowd is the world's leading platform that reviews business software to help nearly 700,000 software buyers each month make better purchasing decisions. Over and above being a peer-to-peer review platform, G2 Crowd positions themselves as a community where people can connect and share trustworthy experiences about business software.

G2Crowd has created the 'Best Software for Sales Teams in 2017' list to highlight the top SFA products for sales professionals in order to help them choose the best software for their business needs. The listing is based on user responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions -- ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements.

Bpm'online received the highest overall score in the CRM category for both "Enterprise Sales Teams" and "Mid-Market Sales Teams". Bpm'online offers an intelligent, process-driven SFA software that provides efficient sales processes and enables total control over the complete customer journey -- from lead generation to repeat sales and loyalty. Out-of-the-box sales processes in bpm'online guide sales reps through the most effective actions to drive higher revenue and close more deals.

"Bpm'online's users consistently commended the product in 2016. Both mid-market and enterprise users recognized the tool as a stand-out product to be used by sales teams. It received the highest average score for ease of use, quality of support, and meets requirements in CRM (mid-market and enterprise)", said Marty Duffy, Director of Research at G2 Crowd.

"It is great to see bpm'online as a top-ranked SFA solution in the 'Best Software for Sales Teams in 2017' list which is compiled based on our clients' reviews --which is the most valuable feedback for us. I believe the inclusion in the list again validates that bpm'online is one of the most powerful SFA solutions on the market capable of significantly helping both mid-size and enterprise level organizations streamline their sales operations," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd is the world's leading business software review platform, leveraging its 100,000+ user reviews read by nearly 700,000 software buyers each month to help them make better purchasing decisions. By bringing the collective power of trusted peers to the forefront, business buyers now have transparency when evaluating B2B software technologies. In addition, G2 Crowd intuitively packages insights from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data to score competitive products on The Grid.

For more information, visit: www.g2crowd.com

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global provider of process-driven CRM for marketing, sales and service. The beauty and the core value of bpm'online products is the agility to change processes faster than ever and align marketing, sales and service on a single platform. Users love bpm'online's engaging interface with a social look and feel, free from redundant information to keep them focused on what's relevant. Today, the company serves thousands of customers worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.bpmonline.com