Bpm'online is among top 5 CRM Market Leaders according to FinancesOnline

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - Bpm'online is happy to announce their inclusion in the list of the top 5 CRM software market leaders by FinancesOnline, one of the most popular software review platforms designed to assist businesses in discovering the ideal CRM for their needs.

Bpm'online was listed as a solution that efficiently responds to all the evaluation criteria, including functionality, intuitive usage, and most of all capacity to track and monitor progress for smarter business decisions. Bpm'online CRM was distinguished for its agile process modification, transparency and capabilities to diminish all barriers obstructing sales and marketing departments' collaboration, as well as its advanced process management tools to combine and smartly analyze corporate data.

Focusing on how different systems answer to customer relationship needs, FinancesOnline team confidently claimed that bpm'online is a universally applicable asset for organizations from various industries. The reason, according to them, is primarily bpm'online's capabilities for end-to-end customer journey management, and modification of branched, complex and paralleled processes.

According to FinancesOnline, "bpm'online offers process-driven CRM that helps coordinate customer relationships across marketing and sales departments. What this system does particularly well is combining customer data with business process management tools, so that companies can customize operations in line with their specifications… This is probably the only system from the ones we've tested that genuinely meets the effective CRM needs for each company profile and each department… The distinctive advantage of this system is flexible deployment… You should also consider it because of its flawless integrations, complete drag-and-drop customization suite, agile deployment, and success management."

