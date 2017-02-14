Bpm'online receives highest score among Strong Performers in the current offering category for its Lead-to-Revenue Management product

Independent research firm identifies bpm'online marketing as a strong performer among the select lead-to-revenue management solutions

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Bpm'online, whose process-driven CRM for marketing, sales and service helps thousands of organizations win more customers, today announced that it has been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Lead-To-Revenue Management Platform Vendors, Q4 2016 report by Forrester Research. The report's findings included bpm'online receiving the highest score for their current offering among Strong Performers.

According to the report, "the L2RM business system comprises integrated goals, processes, and metrics that reshape marketing practices to drive effective customer engagement across the entire customer life cycle -- from awareness to advocacy."

The 36 evaluation criteria for the Forrester Wave™ looked at a combination of current offering, strategy and market presence. The criteria were grouped into three high-level buckets: Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence -- which, together, determined the Forrester Wave™ rankings of the most significant lead-to-revenue platform vendors invited to participate in the assessment.

The research report stated that bpm'online's "out-of-the-box product functionality is strong and balanced across all of our criteria. But the unique strength of bpm'online's solution is its platform, which provides advanced business process model management capabilities. Forrester's vision for L2RM is quite sympathetic to a process orientation."

"We believe that this Forrester Wave validates bpm'online's intelligent marketing automation product as one of the best choices for companies seeking a robust process-driven platform to enable them to build better relationships with prospects and customers, and deliver demand generation excellence," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm'online. "Bpm'online's intelligent capabilities are empowering more marketers to achieve exceptional results through effective marketing resource management, campaign design and execution, lead management, and personalized communications with every customer through various channels."

Bpm'online marketing is a holistic multichannel marketing management software that offers comprehensive capabilities and out-of-the-box best practice processes that empower companies to gain demand generation excellence. Backed by a robust BPM engine, bpm'online helps organizations to effectively manage leads from the first stages of customer acquisition to lead nurturing, and through the hand-off to sales. This allows sales teams to work with the most qualified and sales-ready leads. Additionally, thanks to bpm'online's platform that connects the dots between marketing, sales and service, organizations can streamline processes across the entire customer journey which provides them a distinct competitive advantage in the era of ever-changing customer expectations.

