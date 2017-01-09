BRAC ranked number one NGO two years in a row

NGO Advisor announced its new list of best NGOs in the world for 2017, and BRAC retained the top spot

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - BRAC, an international development organization that creates opportunities for the world's poor, today was ranked the number one NGO in the world for the second consecutive year by the Geneva-based NGO Advisor, an independent media organization committed to highlighting innovation, impact and governance in the nonprofit sector. BRAC retained the top spot as part of the 2017 Top 500 NGOs World rankings.

"It is an honor to see that BRAC has retained the number one position once again," said Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, BRAC's founder and chairperson. "Every day, more than 100,000 of our staff across the world continue to empower people living in poverty. We are committed, now more than ever, to keep looking for answers to poverty and deprivation -- to find out what works and apply the lessons."

Each year, NGO Advisor researches, evaluates and ranks NGOs from around the world, highlighting the best in their annual Top 500 NGOs World list. NGO Advisor announced the new rankings on its website Monday, January 9. This is the third best-in-class ranking for BRAC in four years.

"Again in 2017, BRAC is the leading organization in the Top 500 NGOs World rankings, meaning number one in terms of innovation, impact and governance. The agile giant keeps challenging itself to serve more and more communities around the world," said NGO Advisor Editor-in-Chief Jean-Christophe Nothias in a statement.

Of more than 500 organizations worldwide, NGO Advisor placed BRAC first in its international category, based on its impact, innovation and sustainability. BRAC was praised for its holistic approach to fighting poverty, treating it as a system of interrelated barriers that must be addressed concurrently. The ranking also highlighted the organization's systems-based structure, ensuring sustainability through a variety of revenue streams.

"Pragmatic, adaptive, BRAC can now play any game, whether using for-profit or nonprofit approaches, to face and challenge systems of inequity," said NGO Advisor in its review of BRAC. "BRAC ticks every box this year, with extra scoring for the clarity of its five-year strategic vision and its willingness to expand its international outreach…Today, BRAC is more than a reference; it is leading the nonprofit world toward its next degree of efficiency and leverage."

BRAC was founded in Bangladesh in 1972, and today is a global leader in developing cost-effective, evidence-based poverty innovations in extremely poor, conflict-prone and post-disaster settings. These include programs in education, healthcare, microfinance, girls' empowerment, agriculture, human and legal rights, socially-responsible businesses, a bank, a university, and the world's largest mobile money platform. In 2016, BRAC employed more than 100,000 people in 11 countries, with a total global expenditure of about $900 million.

BRAC is also unique among the world's major nonprofits in that its overall budget is majority self-financed. In Bangladesh, where BRAC was founded and the site of its global headquarters, BRAC financed 76% of its $682 million average annual national budget from 2011 to 2015 from its own socially-responsible businesses. However, much of BRAC's most important work -- including its schools, healthcare, ultra-poor Graduation program, climate change resilience, and most of its programs outside Bangladesh -- remains heavily reliant on outside donors.

NGO Advisor combines academic rigor with journalistic integrity and autonomy, evaluating each organization based upon its objective merits. Co-founded by Jean-Christophe Nothias, a journalist formerly with The Global Journal, the rankings methodology was first developed in 2009.

Nothias has since enlisted experts at The University of Geneva and partners from the nonprofit sector to improve the evaluation metrics used to determine the rankings. Today, NGO Advisor presents its findings to an international audience of donors, volunteers, journalists, researchers, diplomats and nonprofit leaders to showcase best practices and mirror the evolving values of the global community.

The new rankings include several important organizations. The Skoll Foundation, a social entrepreneurship foundation based in Palo Alto, California, claimed the third spot, and Médecins Sans Frontières, also known as Doctors Without Borders, the number two. The Danish Refugee Council and Ashoka rounded out the rankings in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

NGO Advisor is a Geneva-based independent media organization that produces the Top 500 NGOs, a series of reviews of the best non-profit organizations from around the world. NGO Advisor is unique in publishing such a ranking. They combine sound journalism with comprehensive research to highlight innovation, impact, and governance in the nonprofit sector.

Based in New York, BRAC USA serves a critical purpose as the North American affiliate of BRAC, building awareness of the important work being done serving poor communities in 11 countries around the world and mobilizing resources to underpin programs. The mission of BRAC USA is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, disease and social injustice. Our interventions aim to achieve large-scale, positive changes through economic and social programs that enable everyone to realize their potential.

