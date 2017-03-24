Bracket Computing in Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, 2017

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) -

Who: Bracket Computing is a cloud workload protection platform provider featured in guidance Gartner published for modern hybrid data center architectures. Download the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, 2017: (http://www.gartner.com/reprints/bracket?id=1-3W8EP52&ct=170323&st=sb).

What: The Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms advises security and risk professionals and management leaders tasked with acquisition, strategizing, and planning, alerting them to key research findings in the industry and recommending practices and providers to secure data centers in the cloud and hybrid networks.

Interviews: Bracket Computing is available for press interviews and discussion of the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms and the state of cloud and hybrid environments, as markets adopt a new security architecture to address the spread of malware, malicious insiders, and mistakes.

About Bracket Computing

Bracket Computing was founded with the ultimate goal of empowering enterprise IT with a single set of security controls to stop the spread of malware, malicious insiders, and mistakes without impacting the speed and agility of the self-service cloud. The Bracket Computing Cell, the first Full Workload Isolation solution for the hybrid cloud, uniquely combines net-new compute, storage, and network controls that can't be turned off -- even with root access. Today the Computing Cell is enabling large enterprises in financial services, media, and other verticals to run their most sensitive production workloads securely on the modern hybrid cloud. Learn more at www.brkt.com.

