Brad Parscale Grants Exclusive Interview to CBS 60 Minutes

CloudCommerce Board Member Describes How Facebook Ads Helped Elect Trump

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - CloudCommerce, Inc. ( OTCQB : CLWD) (the "Company"), a leading provider of data driven solutions, today commented on board member Brad Parscale's appearance on CBS 60 minutes.

The CBS 60 minutes segment, titled "Secret Weapon", describes the assent of Mr. Parscale in the world of politics and his key role in the 2016 presidential election as digital media director for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign. The episode aired nationally on CBS on October 8th, and can be seen in its entirety at https://www.cbsnews.com/videos/secret-weapon/

"Twitter is how Trump talked to the people, Facebook was going to be how he won," Parscale told Leslie Stahl. Parscale said he used the majority of his digital ad budget on Facebook ads and explained how efficient they could be, particularly in reaching the rural vote. He then described how he fine-tuned political ads posted on Facebook to directly reach voters with the exact messages they cared most about -- infrastructure key among them -- and had handpicked Republican Facebook employees to guide him.

"Brad has an amazing story that needs to be told," said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce's CEO. "His rise from humble beginnings, going on to build a successful company, to then playing such an important role in a major election, is nothing short of incredible. We're pleased to see his accomplishments recognized on the national stage. The 'Parscale Effect' not only works on political candidates, but businesses as well."

Brad Parscale commented, "I am happy that the world was able to better understand how we leveraged tools such as Facebook and Twitter to help give Donald Trump the edge to win the Presidency. By targeting specific audiences with these tools, I helped the President find voters who would turn up and vote for him. With the same tools and strategies, I can help businesses find and target the right audiences who will care about their products and services."

Earlier this year, CloudCommerce announced the acquisition of Parscale Digital, Inc., and Parscale Media, LLC., two companies owned by Brad Parscale. At that time, Mr. Parscale joined the CloudCommerce board of directors. Under Mr. Parscale's strategic leadership, CloudCommerce intends to expand rapidly with services in data, machine learning, and analytics, and to continue acquiring exceptional companies.

To learn more about "the Parscale Effect" and how brands can use data analytics and digital marketing to reach highly targeted audiences, please visit a special CloudCommerce website at www.theparscaleeffect.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of data driven solutions. We help our clients acquire, engage, and retain their customers by finding actionable information hidden in critical sources of data. We focus intently on using quantitative and qualitative analysis to drive the creation of great user experiences and successful digital marketing strategies and campaigns. Whether it is creating omni-channel experiences, engaging a specific audience, or energizing voters in political campaigns, we believe data is the key to digital success. Our goal is to become the industry leader by always applying a "data first" strategy and acquiring other companies that share this vision.

To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit www.cloudcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.