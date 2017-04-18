Bradmer Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NEX:BMR.H) ("Bradmer" or the "Company") today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results.

Financial Results

Amounts in US dollars, unless specified otherwise, and results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded a net loss of $21,000 or $0.001 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the three month period, compared to a net loss of $7,000 or $0.000 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.

General and administrative expenses were $31,000 in the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $22,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. Major expenses in 2016 consisted of consulting fees of $13,000, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $2,000, audit fees of $2,000 and legal fees of $8,000. In 2015 major expenses consisted of consulting fees of $13,000, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $3,000, audit fees of $2,000 and legal fees of $1,000.

The $10,000 foreign exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a $15,000 foreign exchange gain in the same quarter of 2015.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded a net loss of $136,000 or $0.007 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the period, compared to a net loss of $60,000 or $0.003 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2015 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.

General and administrative expenses were $123,000 in the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $131,000 in the prior year. Major expenses in 2016 consisted of consulting fees of $54,000, legal fees of $32,000, insurance premiums of $10,000, audit fees of $10,000 and transfer agent and stock exchange listing fees of $12,000. Major expenses in 2015 consisted of a work fee from WCM Capital of $19,500, consulting fees of $56,000, legal fees of $21,000, insurance premiums of $11,000, audit fees of $10,000 and transfer agent and stock exchange listing fees of $8,000.

The main reason for the increased net loss in 2016 is due to the $12,000 foreign exchange loss compared with a $71,000 foreign exchange gain in 2015.

Bradmer's operational activities for the year ended December 31, 2016 were financed by cash on hand. At December 31, 2016, the Company had working capital of $382,000, compared to $500,000 at December 31, 2015. Bradmer had available cash of $414,000 (CDN $556,000) as at December 31, 2016, compared to cash of $521,000 (CDN $721,000) as at December 31, 2015. The $107,000 decrease in cash was due to the $135,000 net loss offset by $17,000 of foreign exchange adjustments and the $11,000 decrease in non-cash working capital.

As at April 18, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the Company had 19,659,726 common shares and options to purchase 1,950,000 common shares outstanding.

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paul Van Damme

Chief Financial Officer

Additional information about Bradmer, including the MD&A and financial results may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

2016 2015 Assets Current assets Cash $ 413,894 $ 520,758 Amounts receivable 3,413 5,098 Prepaid expenses 1,176 1,268 Total assets $ 418,483 $ 527,124 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 36,759 $ 27,039 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 1,710,138 1,659,105 Contributed surplus 1,889,755 1,833,363 Accumulated other comprehensive income 895,332 985,568 Deficit (4,113,501) (3,977,951) Total shareholders' equity 381,724 500,085 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 418,483 $ 527,124

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the years ended December 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

2016 2015 Expenses General and administrative $ 123,000 131,406 Other Income Interest (112) (128) Foreign exchange loss/(gain) 12,662 (71,128) Loss for the year $ (135,550) $ (60,150) Other comprehensive (loss)/income (90,236) 571,382 Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year $ (225,786) $ 511,232 Loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.007) $ (0.003) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 19,659,726 19,659,726

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the years ended December 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)

Share capital Number of Contributed Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Total

Shareholders' shares Amount surplus Income/ (Loss) Deficit equity Balance, January 1, 2015 19,659,726 $1,979,314 $ 2,187,203 $ 414,186 $ (3,917,801) $ 662,902 Foreign currency translation adjustment - (320,209) (353,840) 571,382 - (102,667) Loss for the year - - - - (60,150) (60,150) Balance, December 31, 2015 19,659,726 $ 1,659,105 $ 1,833,363 $ 985,568 $ (3,977,951) $ 500,085 Foreign currency translation adjustment - 51,033 56,392 (90,236) - 17,189 Loss for the year - - - - (135,550) (135,550) Balance, December 31, 2016 19,659,726 $ 1,710,138 $ 1,889,755 $ 895,332 $ (4,113,501) $ 381,724

BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31

(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)