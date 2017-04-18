Bradmer Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NEX:BMR.H) ("Bradmer" or the "Company") today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results.
Financial Results
Amounts in US dollars, unless specified otherwise, and results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
For the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded a net loss of $21,000 or $0.001 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the three month period, compared to a net loss of $7,000 or $0.000 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2015 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.
General and administrative expenses were $31,000 in the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $22,000 in the same quarter of the prior year. Major expenses in 2016 consisted of consulting fees of $13,000, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $2,000, audit fees of $2,000 and legal fees of $8,000. In 2015 major expenses consisted of consulting fees of $13,000, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums of $3,000, audit fees of $2,000 and legal fees of $1,000.
The $10,000 foreign exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with a $15,000 foreign exchange gain in the same quarter of 2015.
For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company recorded a net loss of $136,000 or $0.007 per common share based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726 during the period, compared to a net loss of $60,000 or $0.003 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2015 based on the weighted average outstanding shares of 19,659,726.
General and administrative expenses were $123,000 in the year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $131,000 in the prior year. Major expenses in 2016 consisted of consulting fees of $54,000, legal fees of $32,000, insurance premiums of $10,000, audit fees of $10,000 and transfer agent and stock exchange listing fees of $12,000. Major expenses in 2015 consisted of a work fee from WCM Capital of $19,500, consulting fees of $56,000, legal fees of $21,000, insurance premiums of $11,000, audit fees of $10,000 and transfer agent and stock exchange listing fees of $8,000.
The main reason for the increased net loss in 2016 is due to the $12,000 foreign exchange loss compared with a $71,000 foreign exchange gain in 2015.
Bradmer's operational activities for the year ended December 31, 2016 were financed by cash on hand. At December 31, 2016, the Company had working capital of $382,000, compared to $500,000 at December 31, 2015. Bradmer had available cash of $414,000 (CDN $556,000) as at December 31, 2016, compared to cash of $521,000 (CDN $721,000) as at December 31, 2015. The $107,000 decrease in cash was due to the $135,000 net loss offset by $17,000 of foreign exchange adjustments and the $11,000 decrease in non-cash working capital.
As at April 18, 2017 and December 31, 2016, the Company had 19,659,726 common shares and options to purchase 1,950,000 common shares outstanding.
Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Paul Van Damme
Chief Financial Officer
Additional information about Bradmer, including the MD&A and financial results may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31
(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
|413,894
|$
|520,758
|
|Amounts receivable
|
|3,413
|
|5,098
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|1,176
|
|1,268
|Total assets
|$
|418,483
|$
|527,124
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|36,759
|$
|27,039
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|1,710,138
|
|1,659,105
|
|Contributed surplus
|
|1,889,755
|
|1,833,363
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|895,332
|
|985,568
|
|Deficit
|
|(4,113,501)
|
|(3,977,951)
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|381,724
|
|500,085
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|418,483
|$
|527,124
BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended December 31
(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|General and administrative
|$
|123,000
|
|131,406
|Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest
|
|(112)
|
|(128)
|
|Foreign exchange loss/(gain)
|
|12,662
|
|(71,128)
|Loss for the year
|$
|(135,550)
|$
|(60,150)
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
|(90,236)
|
|571,382
|Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year
|$
|(225,786)
|$
|511,232
|
|Loss per share
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.007)
|$
|(0.003)
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|19,659,726
|
|19,659,726
BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the years ended December 31
(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of
|
|
|Contributed
|Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
|
|
|
|Total
Shareholders'
|
|shares
|Amount
|
|surplus
|Income/ (Loss)
|
|Deficit
|
|equity
|Balance, January 1, 2015
|19,659,726
|$1,979,314
|
|$ 2,187,203
|$
|414,186
|$
|(3,917,801)
|$
|662,902
|Foreign currency translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|adjustment
|-
|(320,209)
|
|(353,840)
|
|571,382
|
|-
|
|(102,667)
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(60,150)
|
|(60,150)
|Balance, December 31, 2015
|19,659,726
|$ 1,659,105
|$
|1,833,363
|$
|985,568
|$
|(3,977,951)
|$
|500,085
|Foreign currency translation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|adjustment
|-
|51,033
|
|56,392
|
|(90,236)
|
|-
|
|17,189
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|(135,550)
|
|(135,550)
|Balance, December 31, 2016
|19,659,726
|$ 1,710,138
|$
|1,889,755
|$
|895,332
|$
|(4,113,501)
|$
|381,724
BRADMER PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended December 31
(All amounts expressed in United States dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss for the year
|$
|(135,550)
|$
|(60,150)
|
|Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|12,174
|
|(66,063)
|
|
|(123,376)
|
|(126,213)
|
|Change in non-cash operating items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amounts receivable
|
|1,685
|
|(4,615)
|
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|92
|
|478
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|9,720
|
|(11,446)
|
|
|(111,879)
|
|(141,796)
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|
|5,015
|
|(36,604)
|Decrease in cash
|
|(106,864)
|
|(178,400)
|Cash at beginning of year
|
|520,758
|
|699,158
|Cash at end of year
|$
|413,894
|$
|520,758