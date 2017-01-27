Bradshaw Purchases 3,100,000 Common Shares of First Point Minerals

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - In accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Peter M.D. Bradshaw (the "Purchaser"), of 4725 Rutland Road, West Vancouver, B.C., V7W 1G6, announces that on January 27, 2017, he purchased 3,100,000 common shares of First Point Minerals Corp. ("First Point"), of Suite 725, 1155 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6E 2P4, at a price of $0.10 per common share from First Point pursuant to a private placement transaction.

The Purchaser now owns or has control of 13,858,762 shares of First Point, or approximately 11.3% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of First Point, and 11.1% of First Point shares on a fully diluted basis assuming exercise of all of First Point's outstanding share purchase options. The Purchaser has acquired the common shares for investment purposes, and not for purposes of exercising control or direction over First Point. The Purchaser may acquire further securities of First Point for investment purposes, in the market or privately, from time to time. The securities of the Purchaser set out above are held directly, and through control of another entity.

First Point trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FPX". A copy of the early warning report filed by the Purchaser in connection with this acquisition is available under the First Point profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or by contacting the Purchaser at 604-681-8600.

/s/ Peter M.D. Bradshaw

Peter M.D. Bradshaw

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.