BrainChip Announces the Appointment of Robert Beachler as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

Highlights:

Appointment of Robert Beachler as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development;

Mr. Beachler is a Silicon Valley veteran with over 30 years of success in developing and marketing cutting-edge technologies;

Appointment brings invaluable experience in marketing and business development to BrainChip as it launches SNAPvision, its first commercially available hardware product.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ( ASX : BRN), ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), is a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neuron Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. Target markets include Civil and Commercial Surveillance, as well as Machine Learning.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Silicon Valley veteran Robert Beachler as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. Mr. Beachler will assume responsibility for all marketing and business development including strategic planning, product definition and account penetration.

Mr. Beachler is a Silicon Valley veteran with over 30 years of success in developing and marketing cutting-edge technologies. His background includes more than 16 years of experience in a variety of engineering and marketing roles at Altera Corporation, a leading provider of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) products, which was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2015 for over $16 billion. He has also served as Vice-President of Marketing, Operations, and Systems Design at Stretch Inc., a provider of embedded video processing solutions, up until its acquisition by Exar Corporation in 2014. While at Exar, Mr. Beachler was appointed Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Business Development. Most recently, he served at Xilinx Corporation, the leading worldwide independent provider of FPGA products, and led the marketing of imaging, video and machine learning solutions for Xilinx's industrial, scientific, and medical markets.

"Bob joins BrainChip at a very exciting and pivotal time in our growth. His experience in marketing and business development as well as his extensive network of relationships will be invaluable to BrainChip as we launch SNAPvision, our first commercially available hardware product," said BrainChip President and CEO Louis DiNardo.

"Additionally, Bob's specific product and domain expertise makes him uniquely positioned to drive our commercialization strategy of the entire suite of SNAPvision products in the areas of Civil and Commercial Surveillance as well as Machine Vision. He will focus on building a strong sales and marketing team, furthering our existing customer relationships with our hardware-based SNAPvision solution and acquiring new customers."

Mr Beachler added, "Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing computing solutions. I am tremendously excited about BrainChip's solutions and honoured to join its great team."