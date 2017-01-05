BrainChip Announces Deployment of Game Outcome Solution at Mohegan Sun Casino

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) -

Highlights:

BrainChip announces deployment of the Company's Game Outcome Solution at Mohegan Sun Casino;

Based on the agreement, the Company's Game Outcome Solution was deployed at the casino located in Uncasville, Connecticut during the month of December 2016

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ( ASX : BRN), ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, is pleased to announce that the Company's Game Outcome solution for monitoring and providing alerts for gaming operators to oversee the outcome of card games has been deployed at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut in December 2016. Game Outcome utilizes BrainChip's Spiking Neuron Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology to determine cards and outcomes in real-time.

BrainChip, in partnership with SN Technologies, installed the Company's Game Outcome solution during the month of December. Mohegan Sun, located in Uncasville, Connecticut, is one of the largest independent casinos in North America.

The SNAP Advantage

BrainChip's SNAP technology can quickly learn, recognize, and track complex objects in real time from multiple sources, such as video camera feeds.

The SNAP technology provides users a significant advantage in a wide range of applications. Current gaming monitoring and oversight relies on human review. The Game Outcome solution utilizes autonomous learning, in real-time, to validate the outcome of each game played. The solution recognizes cards and game rules to provide casino operators real-time analytics; thereby improving the casino operator's visibility of errors and oversights that are common in the gaming industry.

BrainChip's president and CEO, Louis DiNardo, commented, "We have previously demonstrated success in Las Vegas at one of the largest gaming operators in the world and now have a meaningful relationship with one of the largest independent gaming operators in North America. The gaming industry provides us a large and target rich environment for a solution that is now well proven."

About BrainChip ( ASX : BRN)

BrainChip is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company's Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) can learn autonomously with a small sample set and provide real-time information, data analytics and knowledge in image and video processing applications, high frequency data streams for financial analysis and event, speech, and speaker recognition from audio sources. BrainChip's SNAP technology can quickly learn, recognize, and track events in real time from multiple sources and identify repeating patterns in complex data streams.

The Company currently provides software and hardware accelerated solutions that address high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Facial Recognition, and Visual Inspection systems. Future solutions include audio analytics and deep learning for financial and other data intensive applications. www.brainchipinc.com.