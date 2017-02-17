BrainChip Holdings Ltd. Provides Updated Company Overview

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company") ( ASX : BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, is pleased to provide an updated Corporate Presentation.

The updated material incorporates some illustrative videos, which are best viewed on the Company's website at: http://www.brainchipinc.com/news-media/presentations.

The presentation includes information regarding target markets and applications as well as new product development. The presentation will be used in customer and investor meetings.

About BrainChip ( ASX : BRN)

BrainChip is a leading provider of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company's Spiking Neural Adaptive Processor (SNAP) can learn autonomously with a small sample set and provide real-time information, data analytics and knowledge in image and video processing applications, high frequency data streams for financial analysis and event, speech, and speaker recognition from audio sources. BrainChip's SNAP technology can quickly learn, recognize, and track events in real time from multiple sources and identify repeating patterns in complex data streams.

The Company currently provides software and hardware accelerated solutions that address high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Facial Recognition, and Visual Inspection systems. Future solutions include audio analytics and deep learning for financial and other data intensive applications. www.brainchipinc.com.