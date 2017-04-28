BrainChip, Inc. Announces Engagement in Civil Surveillance Trial with the French National Police Department of Toulouse

Formal agreement to demonstrate the benefits of BrainChip's video analytic solution

ALISO VIEJO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 28, 2017) - BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ( ASX : BRN), ("BrainChip" or "the Company"), is a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new Spiking Neuron Adaptive Processor (SNAP) technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital, and consumes very low power. Target markets include Civil and Commercial Surveillance, as well as Machine Learning.

The Company announced that it has signed a protocol evaluation agreement with the Toulouse branch of the French National Police. The Toulouse branch has been mandated by the French National Police headquarters in Paris to perform the evaluation of advanced forensic video analytic technologies, the goal of which is to decrease the time and manpower needed to solve crimes.

The Toulouse National Police will be evaluating BrainChip's SNAPvision technology, which enables law enforcement personnel to rapidly scan through terabytes of recorded video to search for identifying characteristics such as faces, body shapes, and clothes patterns. BrainChip's unique technology, based on spiking neural networks, enables instant training of the network in the field, so it can be used to identify many types of object and patterns. This technology is well suited for use with noisy, lower-resolution video surveillance systems.

Inspector Jean-Francois Lespes, Chief of the Indictable Offense Department at the Toulouse National Police, commented, "We have successfully partnered with BrainChip to aid in some previous investigations. With this new evaluation protocol we will have the opportunity to extensively use and evaluate the SNAPvision solution for our investigative requirements."

Robert Beachler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development of BrainChip, added, "We are pleased to enter into this agreement and we look forward to working with the Toulouse National Police to demonstrate the efficacy of our solution and the manner in which it speeds the detection, recognition, and tracking of perpetrators."