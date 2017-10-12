BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow

SOURCE: BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
October 12, 2017 00:01 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company") (ASX: BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the TechKnow Invest Roadshow in Melbourne, Australia on 24 October 2017 and Sydney, Australia on 26 October 2017.
The presentation will include information on recent commercial developments including the release of its hardware acceleration board, BrainChip Accelerator and the Company's AI-powered software product, BrainChip Studio.
The presentation materials for the events is available here: http://www.brainchipinc.com/news-media/presentations
TechKnow is one of Australasia's premier technology investor events and provides companies with the opportunity to present to a diverse range of investment audiences including institutional investors, brokers and private investors. Further information on the event can be found at: http://www.techknowinvestroadshow.com.au
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)
BrainChip Holdings Ltd. is a leading provider of software and hardware-accelerated solutions for Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications. The Company has developed a revolutionary new spiking neural network technology that can learn autonomously, evolve and associate information just like the human brain. The technology, which is proprietary, is fast, completely digital and consumes very low power. The Company provides software and hardware solutions that address the high-performance requirements in Civil Surveillance, Gaming, Facial Recognition and Visual Inspection systems. www.brainchipinc.com.
Company Contact Robert Beachler bbeachler@brainchipinc.com
+1 (949) 330-6750 Media Contact: Tamera Hopkin
Publitektamera.hopkin@publitek.com
+1 (208) 317-6890Investor Relations (US): Laura Guerrant-Oiye
Principallguerrant@guerrantir.com
+1 (808) 960-2642Investor Relations (Australia): Gabriella Hold
Media and Capital Partners gabriella.hold@mcpartners.com.au
+61 411 364 382
