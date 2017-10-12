BrainChip to present at TechKnow Invest Roadshow

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - BrainChip Holdings Ltd. ("BrainChip" or the "Company") ( ASX : BRN), a leading developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the TechKnow Invest Roadshow in Melbourne, Australia on 24 October 2017 and Sydney, Australia on 26 October 2017.

The presentation will include information on recent commercial developments including the release of its hardware acceleration board, BrainChip Accelerator and the Company's AI-powered software product, BrainChip Studio.

The presentation materials for the events is available here: http://www.brainchipinc.com/news-media/presentations

TechKnow is one of Australasia's premier technology investor events and provides companies with the opportunity to present to a diverse range of investment audiences including institutional investors, brokers and private investors. Further information on the event can be found at: http://www.techknowinvestroadshow.com.au