BrainSell Announces Infor CRM Partnership with Decision Resources, Inc.

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - BrainSell, CRM and marketing automation experts, announced today their new partnership with Decision Resources, Inc. (DRI), a leading Infor Syteline ERP consulting firm. As a Decision Resources, Inc. partner, BrainSell will help to bring the Infor CRM application to DRI's manufacturing customers throughout the United States. DRI's hundreds of Infor on Premise Syteline and CloudSuite Industrial customers will now have access to BrainSell's CRM and marketing automation expertise.

Decision Resources, Inc. selected BrainSell because of their professionalism, world-class customer service, and long track record of providing targeted marketplace consulting that delivers results.

Jim Ward, CEO of BrainSell Technologies, is confident in this partnership: "We are excited about our partnership with DRI. As a mutually respected business, we look forward to meeting DRI's customers and working with DRI's professional services group to provide the software and services that they need, as well as providing the guidance that enables DRI's clients to leverage CRM and marketing automation to scale their businesses."

Bill Titus, DRI's President, said, "DRI's customers are mid-sized companies across a diverse set of industries. As they become more sophisticated in the way they service and communicate with their customers, and market to prospective customers, they look for more advanced Customer Relationship Management tools that integrate into their business system. We are excited to be able to offer the deep functionality of the Infor CRM system combined with the extensive expertise of the BrainSell team to meet the growing needs of our customers."

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.

About Decision Resources, Inc.:

Decision Resources has been providing technology solutions for manufacturers for over 30 years. As the leading provider of the Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP system, DRI works with hundreds of customers throughout the United States. We work closely with every customers to ensure that their goals are met by providing the consulting, training, and support that they need to succeed. We are very proud of the fact that many of our customers have been with us for decades. DRI is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices in Austin, TX, Wichita, KS, and Chicago, IL. For more information, please visit www.decision.com or call (412) 562-9660.