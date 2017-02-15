BrainSell Announces New Cloud ERP Partnership with Intacct

BrainSell partners with Intacct, its only cloud ERP software, to expand into new verticals, help grow business and reach new customers

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - BrainSell, the technology marketplace experts, announced today their new partnership with Intacct, the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. As an Intacct business partner, BrainSell will consult, sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for Intacct's award-winning cloud financial applications. BrainSell, a top Sage Software and SugarCRM partner, is aligning with Intacct in response to increased demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) business solutions from its prospects and clients.

BrainSell selected Intacct after carefully reviewing all other cloud financial systems on the market. Intacct stood out for the following reasons: it delivers a wide range of core accounting capabilities, the solution scales easily to meet the system requirements of growing businesses, and it was built on a true multi-tenant cloud architecture.

Kellie Pitt, VP of BrainSell's ERP Practice, is excited about Intacct's product offerings: "Intacct provides a modern and easy to learn user experience. It can be accessed anywhere, from any device. Intacct also integrates seamlessly with the business systems our customers have in place today or any new applications they may want to add tomorrow; they're free to choose their business applications based on functional fit, not integration concerns."

"BrainSell is a great addition to the Intacct partner network," said Taylor Macdonald, SVP of Channel Sales for Intacct. "The addition of Intacct to BrainSell's portfolio provides their customers with a modern, cloud ERP system that eliminates the high costs, maintenance, and complexity typically involved with an on-premises solution. Intacct is a perfect fit for BrainSell's target industries and customers."

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.

About Intacct:

Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct's innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by more than 11,000 organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients. Intacct is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, please visit www.intacct.com or call 877-437-7765.