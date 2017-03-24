BrainSell Announces Partnership with ON24 a Global Leader in Webinar Marketing Solutions

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - BrainSell, CRM and marketing automation experts, announced today their new partnership with ON24, a global leader in webinar marketing solutions. As an ON24 partner, BrainSell will provide consulting to current and prospective ON24 customers seeking to advance their marketing strategy. ON24's engagement-based webinar platform enhances lead qualification and pipeline generation by providing behavioral analytics that can be integrated with leading marketing automation and CRM platforms.

Jim Ward, CEO of BrainSell, is excited about the new partnership. "We are happy about our partnership with ON24, a global leader in webinar marketing solutions," said Ward. "We look forward to working with ON24 to provide their current customers and our clients with this webinar platform to advance their marketing automation solutions."

Greg Goldstein, ON24's Sr. Director of Global Channels and Business Development, is excited about the recent addition to their partner community. "I am very pleased to announce that BrainSell Technologies, an industry leading advisory and technology consultancy firm has joined the new ON24 SuccessOne Partner Program," said Goldstein. "As a global top tier partner for publishers like SugarCRM, SalesForce, Sage Software, Infor, MSFT, and Act-On the addition of the ON24 Elite Webcasting Platform now extends BrainSell's commitment in providing their clients with the preeminent Webcasting solution. BrainSell's reputation as a leader in the business technology consultancy space further validates ON24's CEO Sharat Sharan's goal of extending the reach of the ON24 platform through a dedicated and select group of industry leading consultancy firms."

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.

About ON24, Inc.:

ON24 is the leading webinar marketing platform for demand generation, lead qualification and customer engagement. Its award-winning, patented, cloud-based platform enables companies of all sizes to deliver engaging live and on-demand webinars. Providing industry-leading analytics that can be integrated with all leading marketing automation and CRM platforms, ON24 enables marketers to optimize demand generation, enhance lead qualification and accelerate sales pipeline opportunities. For more information, please visit www.on24.com or call (877) 202-9599.