BrainSell Announces Zero Percent Financing on SugarCRM and Professional Services

BrainSell, a Boston-based software reseller and consulting agency, is offering zero percent financing on SugarCRM and professional services valid through April 28th, 2017. This offer includes monthly payments via BrainSell financing

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - BrainSell, in an effort to reduce buyer anxiety, will provide their clients with zero percent financing on SugarCRM and professional services valid through April 28th, 2017. BrainSell wanted to provide another option for financing because many clients fear they will be out of pocket on day one for software, while they wait for services. With zero percent monthly payments, clients will provide less up front for SugarCRM and services.

BrainSell, the #1 global partner of SugarCRM, offers trusted advice and are focused on customer satisfaction. BrainSell's professional services provide clients with reassurance that the CRM system will be tailored to the needs and goals of their business.

"At BrainSell we are always looking for new ways to help our current and potential clients," said Jim Ward, CEO of BrainSell. "We're confident that this special offer on SugarCRM and our professional services will help reduce the stress surrounding the system selection process."

In addition, most software vendors offer discounts with immediate dates. This means, in most cases, that the clients have to pay annually for both software and services. However, the zero percent option allows clients to pay for both the product and professional services as a monthly expense. By allowing clients to pay month-to-month for SugarCRM and professional services, BrainSell is helping clients succeed financially.

About SugarCRM:

SugarCRM enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience.

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.