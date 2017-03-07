BrainSell to Host Live Webinar on Graduating from Email Marketing to Marketing Automation

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - BrainSell Technologies, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 16th at 2 pm EST. BrainSell's Business Development Manager, Deven Pearson and Act-On's Director of Channels, Brandon Contreas will discuss the differences between email marketing and marketing automation, and when it's time to upgrade your software.

This webinar aims to highlight the benefits of marketing automation, such as automatically removing duplicates, strong CRM connection, social integrations and much more.

Webinar topics will include:

The differences between marketing automation, like Act-On, and email marketing, like MailChimp.

Determine which strategy is best for your business.

Learn what tools you may already have and which ones you are lacking.

How to send the right message, to the right person at the right time.

The Act-On overview - what automation looks like.

If you're still using an email platform and not seeing the results you want, this webinar is for you.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit:

http://mktg.brainsell.net/acton/media/14260/email-marketing-graduation-pr

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.