BrainSell to Host Live Webinar on Salesforce.com vs. SugarCRM: Determining Which One is Right for Your Sales Team

Leading CRM consultancy, and partner of both SugarCRM and Salesforce.com, BrainSell, to show two leading CRM solutions, and how they can benefit sales teams.

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - BrainSell Technologies, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 30th at 2 pm EDT. BrainSell's President, Sonja Fridell and Account Executive, Garrett Hogan will discuss two leading CRM systems, Salesforce.com and SugarCRM, and how to determine which software is right for your sales team.

What you'll learn in the webinar:

Price comparisons

Feature comparisons

Ease of use for your sales team

A live demo of both solutions

If you're a sales team member, sales manager, lead generator or professional who wants help determining which CRM is right for your sales team, then this webinar is for you.

For more information and to register for the free webinar please visit: Salesforce.com vs. SugarCRM

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.