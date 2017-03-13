BrainSell Launches Highly Customizable Field Service Software Application in the U.S. Market

Boston-based software consultancy, BrainSell, brings CRM Online's Fieldmagic application to the states, widening the field service software market

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - BrainSell, a leading software reseller and consulting company, in partnership with Australia-based CRM Online, announced today the release of the Fieldmagic software platform for field service organizations in the U.S. market. CRM Online developed Fieldmagic, built on SugarCRM's Enterprise application, and is the most configurable field service CRM specifically built for the field service industry.

As a CRM Online business partner, BrainSell will consult, sell, implement, support, and develop enhancements for CRM Online's Fieldmagic software. BrainSell, a leading Sugar Elite partner, is aligning with CRM Online's Fieldmagic software in response to increased demand for field service software and the ability to integrate into the fire protection services industry and other service oriented markets.

"Here at BrainSell, we are constantly researching best of breed solutions for our clients," said Sonja Fridell, president of BrainSell. "It became obvious to us that the field service software market is lacking a truly customizable, powerful solution. Fieldmagic stood out to us the minute we looked at it. The sky is the limit when it comes to customizing the solution, and it covers every part of field service: quoting, scheduling, resource management, CRM. Fieldmagic has it all, and we're thrilled to be bringing it to the states!"

The CEO of CRM Online, Glenn Richmond also expressed his enthusiasm. "We approached BrainSell to partner with Fieldmagic in the U.S. market due to their long history of customer success in the CRM industry," said Richmond. "BrainSell has long been one of the leading SugarCRM partners globally, and these skillsets align well with Fieldmagic, a leading field services platform built on SugarCRM Enterprise. Together, we'll be working with U.S. companies to provide an industry leading field services platform with the flexibility of a CRM platform at an affordable price point."

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.

About CRM Online:

CRM Online was founded in 2006 with the goal of leveraging cloud technology to provide real value to organizations in the form of streamlined CRM and business automation systems.Our vision at CRM Online is to become the leader in customer engagement and relationship management systems in the APAC region. Our solutions are strongly coupled with the success of our clients. We believe that strong values are the foundation upon which all meaningful relationships are built, and above all, values that define the way in which we look into the future of cloud solutions. For more information, please visit www.crmonline.com.au or call internationally +61 8 6166 8600.