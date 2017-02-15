BrainSell Technologies Expands Marketing Team with New Hire

Boston-based BrainSell, unbiased business consultancy and value added software reseller, proudly announce the hiring of Alexa Jackson, Marketing Coordinator

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - BrainSell Technologies, a leader in business consulting and software solutions, are pleased to announce the expansion of their marketing team with new hire, Alexa Jackson.

Alexa joined BrainSell in January 2017 as Marketing Coordinator. Her experience in customer service and problem solving are valuable assets to BrainSell's culture. As a former marketing team member for the UMass Lowell Campus Recreation Center, Alexa is skilled in advertising and marketing, particularly in regards to social media and inbound marketing. She has a passion for new technology, brand presence, and absorbing the latest industry trends. Consistently improving customer satisfaction and persistency are just a few of her many goals.

"BrainSell is lucky to have found such a capable employee in Alexa," said Cat Stone, Marketing Director. "It can be overwhelming to provide partners with the attention their products deserve due to the changing requirements of digital advertising. Having another team member with fresh ideas and advanced social media experience will really elevate BrainSell in 2017".

Alexa and Cat will work together closely on marketing campaigns, customer satisfaction initiatives, and exciting planned events.

About BrainSell:

BrainSell is a business solutions company that is dedicated to helping businesses grow, create a delighted customer base and achieve grand success. BrainSell provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, and marketing automation solutions and services, including training, implementation and software development. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Topsfield, Massachusetts, BrainSell continues to grow in product knowledge and offerings.

Visit www.brainsell.net to start improving sales and productivity today.