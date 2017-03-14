BrainSell to Host Live Webinar on Account-Based Marketing 101

TOPSFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - BrainSell Technologies, a leading business consultancy and software reseller, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, March 23rd at 2 pm EDT. BrainSell's President, Sonja Fridell and Act-On's Director of Channels, Brandon Contreas will discuss the basics of account-based marketing and how it will benefit your business.

This webinar will showcase the advantages of using account-based marketing, including the ability to identify and act on new opportunities, aligning your sales and marketing teams and much more.

Webinar topics will include:

Automated account views.

Account profiles & activity roll up.

Which accounts to target.

Automatically scoring leads at the account level.

How your business can nurture the entire account buying team.

If you're a marketer, lead generator, or professional looking to learn more about account-based marketing and the tools to make it possible, then this webinar is for you.

For more information and to register for the webinar please visit: Account-Based Marketing 101

About BrainSell:

BrainSell provides trusted advice and smart business technology. We are laser focused on customer success, and we offer specific consulting services to ensure success and mitigate risk. We've helped more than 200 companies (including our own) achieve their business goals. By practicing what we preach, BrainSell has doubled in size since 2010. BrainSell is headquartered in Topsfield, MA. For more information, please visit www.brainsell.net or contact us toll free at (866) 356-2654.