Brampton Brick Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Brampton Brick Limited ("BBL" or the "Company") (TSX:BBL.A) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted a notice filed by BBL of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid").

The notice provides that, during the 12 month period commencing July 17, 2017 and ending July 16, 2018, BBL may purchase on the Exchange up to 461,756 Class A Subordinate Voting shares in total, being approximately 5% of the total number of Class A Subordinate Voting shares outstanding as of July 10, 2017, the date of the notice of the Bid. The price which BBL will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Class A Subordinate Voting shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of BBL. As at July 10, 2017 there were 9,235,123 Class A Subordinate Voting shares and 1,738,631 Class B Multiple Voting shares outstanding. The average daily trading volume of Class A Subordinate Voting shares ("ADTV") for the most recently completed six month (January 1 to June 30, 2017) is 1,398. The maximum number of Class A Subordinate Voting shares that may be purchased in one day pursuant to the Bid is the greater of 1,000 and 25% of ADTV; as such, given that the ADTV is 1,398, such daily maximum under the Bid will be 1,000. All Class A Subordinate Voting share purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and will be purchased for cancellation.

On May 12, 2016, the Company announced the filing of an intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("Prior Bid") between May 16, 2016 and May 15, 2017. The Company sought and obtained approval of the Exchange to purchase up to 460,431 Class A Subordinate Voting shares under the Prior Bid; however, no acquisitions resulted from the Prior Bid.

BBL believes that its Class A Subordinate Voting shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such shares in relation to the business of BBL and its future business prospects. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, BBL believes that its outstanding Class A Subordinate Voting shares may represent an attractive investment to BBL. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Class A Subordinate Voting shares by increasing their equity interest in BBL.

About Brampton Brick Limited

Brampton Brick Limited is Canada's second largest manufacturer of clay brick, serving markets in Ontario, Quebec and the Northeast and Midwestern United States from its brick manufacturing plants located in Brampton, Ontario and Farmersburg, Indiana. To complement the clay brick product line, the Company also manufactures a range of concrete masonry products, including concrete brick and block as well as stone veneer products. Concrete interlocking paving stones, retaining walls, garden walls and enviro products are manufactured in Markham, Hillsdale, Brockville and Brampton, Ontario, in Boisbriand, Quebec and in Wixom, Michigan and sold to markets in Ontario, Quebec, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana under the Oaks™ trade name. The Company's products are used for residential construction and for industrial, commercial, and institutional building projects.