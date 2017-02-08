Brand Keys Names Konica Minolta #1 in Customer Loyalty for Tenth Consecutive Year

Smart office solutions leader seen as one of best to engage perennials, newcomers and new categories

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - For the 10th consecutive year, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is being honored for customer loyalty. According to the 2017 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index®, the company has once again earned this recognition ten years in a row. Konica Minolta was also awarded for best brand engagement.

Brand Keys 22nd annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index and research consultancy, identifies brands that are best able to engage consumers by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating customer loyalty. Brand Keys' Customer Loyalty Engagement Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments and surpass competitors for surprising and delighting customers.

"We have set high standards for our customer experience and continually work to optimize our customer's journey," said Kay Du Fernandez, vice president, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "We are proud to once again be recognized by our customers."

"We congratulate Konica Minolta on a decade of best meeting customer expectations. Every year customers want more, expectations increase, and category leadership becomes a harder crown to win," said Robert Passikoff, president and founder, Brand Keys. "But for the past 10 years Konica Minolta has been able to deliver what they want and value, particularly in a tech category where expectations travel at the speed of the customer! Their record of category leadership, brand engagement, and customer loyalty is enviable and worthy of this recognition."

This is the 22nd annual survey conducted by Brand Keys, a New York-based brand engagement and customer loyalty research consultancy (brandkeys).

About Konica Minolta

