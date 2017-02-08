Brand Keys Names Konica Minolta #1 in Customer Loyalty for Tenth Consecutive Year

Smart office solutions leader seen as one of best to engage perennials, newcomers and new categories

MISSISSAUGA, ON --(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - For the 10th consecutive year, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is being honoured for customer loyalty. According to the 2017 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index®, the company has once again earned this recognition ten years in a row. Konica Minolta was also awarded for best brand engagement.

Brand Keys' 22nd annual Customer Loyalty Engagement Index and research consultancy, identifies brands that are best able to engage consumers by meeting or exceeding their expectations, thereby creating customer loyalty. Brand Keys' Customer Loyalty Engagement Index recognizes the brands that receive the highest loyalty and engagement assessments and surpass competitors for surprising and delighting customers.

"We continuously work to optimize our customer's journey and have set high standards for our customer experience," said Rebekah Fougere, director, Marketing and Sales Support, Konica Minolta. "We are proud to be recognized by our customers once again."

"We congratulate Konica Minolta on a decade of best meeting customer expectations. Every year customers want more, expectations increase, and category leadership becomes a harder crown to win," said Robert Passikoff, president and founder, Brand Keys. "But for the past 10 years Konica Minolta has been able to deliver what they want and value, particularly in a tech category where expectations travel at the speed of the customer! Their record of category leadership, brand engagement, and customer loyalty is enviable and worthy of this recognition."

This is the 22nd annual survey conducted by Brand Keys, a New York-based brand engagement and customer loyalty research consultancy (brandkeys).

A complete list of the CLEI's 83 categories and the brands that best emotionally engaged consumers can be found at: http://brandkeys.com/portfolio/customer-loyalty-engagement/

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.