Brand2Global Announces Keynote: "Managing Brands In the Trump Era: Not for the Faint of Heart"

Complete Brand2Global Conference Program Published

MENLO PARK, CA--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Brand2Global Marketing Conference has unveiled the complete schedule for their conference event The Global Brand: Expanding in The Digital Age held October 2-3, 2017 at the Quadras Center Menlo Park, CA. The full schedule can be found at Brand2Global.com and brings together presentations from an incredible collection of global marketers, digital media mavericks, brand-makers, entrepreneurs and innovators including keynote speaker Erminio Putignano of The PUSH Collective.

In his keynote presentation Mr. Putignano brings his decades of brand experience to bear on one of the most pressing issues facing business today: "Managing Brands In the Trump Era: Not for the Faint of Heart".

Mr. Putignano will show participants how Trump's election, Brexit and the rise of populist autocrats all over the world herald a new era in consumer thought dominated by mistrust, conflict and nostalgia, if not widespread pessimism.

He also details how, in this new era, brands are being forced to re-think their strategies. Do they look to avoid controversy or will they be compelled to take a position on big social themes, and become politicised along the way? Which path is correct for your brand and how do you decide?

While the topic can be considered controversial, the Brand2Global team is tackling the issue so attendees leave the conference as they always do -- with the knowledge they need to keep their brand thriving through the years ahead. And political considerations are only part of the discussion at Brand2Global. This strategic event brings together CMOs, senior brand strategists, localization leaders, and key industry influencers while providing insight and discussion on how the global digital world is transforming the ways in which companies achieve global brand advantage.

About Brand2Global: Brand2Global is an innovative conference which aims to give marketers the tools, access and resources to push global marketing strategy, elevate global brand awareness, and increase understanding of the evolving global digital media landscape.