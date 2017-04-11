Brandywine Acquires New Property to Build 17 New Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif.

New Neighborhood Corsica Expected to Be Open for Sale in Fall 2017

BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Brandywine Homes has closed escrow on 1.66 acres at 8572 Stanton Avenue in Buena Park and will break ground in May on Corsica, a new community offering 17 two-story townhomes. Vertical construction is expected to begin this summer, and the community is scheduled to open for sale in the fall.

"Homebuyers in Orange County continue to seek out new home ownership opportunities and Brandywine is thrilled we can meet their needs in Buena Park," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "As the area experiences continued job growth and higher incomes, home prices and sales are rising."

The approximately 1,842- to 2,100-square-foot Mediterranean-style townhomes will include energy-efficient tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, double-strength glass windows, and state-of-the-art communication and networking systems. Master suites will feature oversized soaking tubs and spacious walk-in closets, while the gourmet kitchens will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinetry. The community will include a common green space and barbecue area.

Corsica is conveniently located near Knott's Berry Farm, the Buena Park downtown shopping district, Ralph B. Clark Regional Park and major employers including Prologis, Leach and Access Business Group.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 17 single-family homes will generate $4.9 million in local income, $612,000 in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 67 local jobs.

About Brandywine Homes

