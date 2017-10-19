Brandywine Begins Constructing Model Homes at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif.

Family-Friendly Neighborhood in the "Center of Southland" Offers Easy Access to Award-Winning Schools, Shopping, Employers and Recreation

BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Brandywine Homes has begun building model homes at Corsica, a cozy 1.66-acre community that will offer 17 two-story townhomes at 8572 Stanton Avenue in Buena Park, Calif. This intimate enclave of new homes is expected to open for sale in January 2018.

"Corsica offers the best of beautiful Orange County with access to top-rated schools and major freeways," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Growing families will love the laid-back luxury homes we're offering at this exceptional community."

The three- to four-bedroom Spanish-style townhomes will range in size from approximately 1,868- to 2,140-square-feet. All will include energy-efficient tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, double-strength glass windows, state-of-the-art communication and networking systems and two-car garages. Master suites will feature oversized soaking tubs and spacious walk-in closets, while gourmet kitchens will have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinetry. The community will include a common green space and barbecue area.

Buena Park is called the "center of the Southland" because of its easy access to the 5 and 91 freeways, and Corsica is conveniently located near Knott's Berry Farm, the Buena Park downtown shopping district, Ralph B. Clark Regional Park and major employers including Prologis, Leach and Access Business Group. George Bellis Park, Boisseranc Park and William Peak Park are also nearby.

To receive more information on Corsica, homebuyers can sign up for the interest list here.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.