Brandywine Homes Closes 116 New Homes, Opens Seven Communities, Breaks Ground on Four New Neighborhoods in 2016

Developer Plans to Close 150 Homes in 2017

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California, closed 116 homes, opened seven new communities and broke ground on four new communities in Southern California in 2016. The homebuilder plans to close about 150 homes and open six new communities throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties in 2017.

"We laid the foundation for this banner year when we opened up the pipeline for new communities in 2015, and we sold considerably more homes and opened more communities in 2016 than we did in 2015," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes. "We plan to continue that momentum this year."

In 2016, Brandywine opened Brighton, 60 homes in West Carson; Citrine, 16 townhomes in Norwalk; Griffin, 17 townhomes in Arcadia; Lakehouse, 20 homes in Anaheim; Lotus Court, 13 townhomes in Monrovia; Provence, 28 homes in Yorba Linda; and Sunstone, 31 townhomes in Norwalk.

In addition to Lotus Court and Lakehouse, both of which recently sold out, Brandywine broke ground in 2016 on Newbury, 15 estate homes in Yorba Linda. Brandywine expects to begin selling these homes in the third quarter of this year.

"We're already off to a great start in 2017 with 20 homes sold in January," Barisic said. "We're excited about the inventory we've built and are building, and we expect another record-breaking year for our company."

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.