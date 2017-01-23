Brandywine Homes Sells All 20 Residences at Lakehouse

New Neighborhood on Santa Ana River, Providing Homes to Extremely Underserved Area, Sells Out Within Five Months

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Just five months after Brandywine Homes held a wildly successful grand opening at Lakehouse, a 20-unit community on 3.6 acres located at 2901 E. South Street in Anaheim, Calif., all homes in the neighborhood -- which brings much-needed new housing to an underserved area -- have been sold.

"Homebuyers were ecstatic about these spacious, luxurious homes surrounded by the serenity of a nature preserve in their backyard," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Finding a newly built home of this size in an established neighborhood in Anaheim isn't easy. We've fulfilled a real need with this community, and we're not surprised it sold out so quickly."

Designed by Pate-Smeall Architects, this one-of-a-kind neighborhood in the heart of Orange County offered 20 detached single-family stucco homes ranging from 2,200 to 2,750 square feet on lots ranging from 3,650 to 7,662 square feet in four architectural styles -- two Craftsman models, Ranch Hacienda and Spanish -- with clay or concrete roofing tiles and two-car garages.

Lakehouse is located along the Santa Ana River near many nature trails. The community includes a pocket park and has easy access to the 57, 91 and 5 freeways as well as shopping, dining and entertainment opportunities at the Outlets at Orange, Anaheim GardenWalk and Westfield Main Place.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.