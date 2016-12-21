Brandywine Homes to Build Castella, a 21-Townhome Neighborhood in Norwalk, Calif.

Community Near Two Other Brandywine Developments Brings Entry-Level Housing Stock

NORWALK, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 21, 2016) - Brandywine Homes has purchased the former Excelsior Drive Baptist Church site for its third development in Norwalk. This new residential community called Castella will feature six two-story buildings offering 21 townhomes near the intersection of Studebaker and Excelsior.

"We expect these townhomes to sell quickly," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Like our other Norwalk communities, Sunstone and Citrine, this new neighborhood will fulfill a huge need for new housing in the Norwalk area."

Brandywine recently announced that it has sold all 16 townhomes at Citrine, which is about half a mile away from the church site, while Sunstone has sold 29 of 31 townhomes. Both opened for sale about six months ago.

The community will offer two- and three-bedroom French and Craftsman stucco townhomes ranging from 1,108 to 1,491 square feet, all with open floor plans, pre-wired security systems and private outdoor spaces. The neighborhood will include 64 parking spaces (42 in garages) and a covered common patio with barbecue grills. A monument sign will mark the main entry at 11042 Excelsior Drive.

Close to Interstate 5 and Interstate 605, the community offers easy access to both Los Angeles and Orange County. It is near major job sites and within walking distance of elementary and middle schools. In addition, the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos Mall and Knott's Berry Farm are a short drive away.

According to the National Association of Home Builders' formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 21 single-family homes will generate $6 million in local income, $756,000 in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 83 local jobs.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.