Bravada Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Bravada Gold Corporation ("Bravada" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:BVA)(STUT:BRTN)(OTCQB:BGAVF) reports that the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase 1,325,000 common shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of five years in accordance with Bravada's stock option plan. The granting of the stock options is subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bravada

Bravada is an exploration company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. During the past 12 years, the Company has successfully identified and advanced properties that have the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Currently, five of its Nevada properties are being funded by partners, which in aggregate include earn-in work expenditures of up to $6.5 million and payments to Bravada of up to +$3.0 million in cash and shares, with Bravada retaining residual working or royalty interests.

