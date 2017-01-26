Bravo Congratulates Samantha Veeck On New Role: Vice President of Product and Project Management

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Bravo, a nationwide wellness provider, is pleased to announce the promotion of Samantha "Sam" Veeck to the role of Vice President of Product and Project Management. Veeck takes on the leadership role to continue Bravo's history of developing and innovating solutions that deliver quantifiable results to organizations, allowing them to meet the quickly changing needs of their clients while remaining competitive in the industry.

Veeck joined Bravo in February of 2012 as a Senior Project Manager. In 2013, she was promoted to Director of Process and Project Management. In this role, she proved to be a gifted and exceptionally dedicated leader, motivating her team with excellence while developing and implementing Bravo's project management process, and overseeing the completion of some of the company's more complex initiatives.

Veeck originally came to Bravo from Deloitte & Touche, LLP, where she was a Senior Consultant working on projects for a leading investment management and services company and a world-renowned private research university. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ohio University, majoring in Management Information Systems and minoring in Psychology. Veeck received her certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP) in 2013.

"Over the years, Sam has earned the trust and respect of Bravo's executive team leaders, her peers, and the company as a whole," stated Jim Pshock, Bravo's Founder and CEO. "We here at Bravo are excited to announce this well-earned promotion, and look forward to watching Sam further contribute to our success."

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo helps employers and health plans leverage wellness to strengthen their business and optimize their healthcare investment. Through motivating and equipping the heart of their business, their people, Bravo helps all levels of an organization achieve their best personal health. For more information, visit www.bravowell.com.