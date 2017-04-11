Bravo Welcomes Mark Rodrigues, Vice President of Sales, to Its Growing Team

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Bravo, a nationwide wellness provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Rodrigues as their new Vice President of Sales. Rodrigues will work out of Kansas City, Missouri and be responsible for territory in the North Central States.

Rodrigues comes to Bravo from Lockton's Kansas City office, where he was most recently a Health Risk Solutions Consultant, developing overall strategies that account for population-specific risks, as well as financial and cultural needs. Prior to that he was a Senior Vice President of Business Development for WellCall. In addition to earning his MBA from The University of Michigan, Rodrigues is a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist (CEBS), a Group Benefit Associate (GBA), and a Compensation Management Specialist (CMS). He has a passion for working with employers to build accessible wellness solutions for every subset of an employee population.

"We are excited to have Mark join the Bravo team," stated Chris Yessayan, Executive Vice President. "His extensive knowledge of the industry and experience in sales and marketing make him an ideal fit for our organization. We're looking forward to working with him as we continue to deliver solutions to the evolving market."

With the continued growth of Bravo's sales team, and coming off the heels of Bravo's partnerships with Capital BlueCross (CBC) and BlueCross BlueShield of Massachusetts, Bravo is launching a new carrier-specific sales team. Chris Shanahan, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, and Brandon Castel, Regional Sales Director of Strategic Partnerships, will head up the new sales focus, leveraging their expertise in building custom solutions for carriers and their partners.

ABOUT BRAVO

Bravo helps employers and health plans leverage wellness to strengthen their business and optimize their healthcare investment. Through motivating and equipping the heart of their business, their people, Bravo helps all levels of an organization achieve their best personal health. For more information, visit www.bravowell.com.