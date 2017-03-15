BRAX Publishes Guide to Finding Trustworthy Contractors in Maryland

New Resource Details Criteria for Choosing a Contractor, Recommends Reliable Home Improvement Businesses in the DMV

GAITHERSBURG, MD--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - BRAX Roofing, the leading provider of exterior home services in Montgomery County and surrounding areas, today announced it is publishing a guide to choosing a reliable home improvement contractor. The guide, The Maryland Homeowner's Handbook to Trusted Advisors, is available for free download at www.braxroofing.com/maryland-homeowners-guide-to-trusted-contractors.

Many homes are more than just a house. To their owners, homes are sanctuaries -- the places where families grow up and feel safe -- and investments. Inevitably, homes will need repairs and updates. These improvements may require not only a big financial commitment, but also confidence that the contractor hired to perform the work delivers quality service and won't rip off the homeowner. BRAX's new guide explores criteria for choosing a contractor and provides recommendations of Maryland contractors that BRAX trusts to deliver outstanding service. Among the guide's features:

Eight criteria to consider when choosing a trustworthy contractor

Three red flags homeowners should beware of when considering a contractor

Advice on where to look for a contractor and what questions to ask

"Selecting a contractor to work on your house can be a harrowing experience for homeowners, but it shouldn't be," says Ben Matthews, Managing Partner of BRAX Roofing. "Plenty of excellent contractors are available throughout the DMV; it's just a matter of doing your homework and finding ones that can be trusted. Our new e-book gives Maryland homeowners practical advice on selecting a contactor and offers our choices of experts that bring a track record of quality work to every job."

About BRAX Roofing

BRAX Roofing, a small business serving the Maryland and D.C. area, is dedicated to providing customers with superior home improvement services. As a GAF-certified and Better Business Bureau-accredited company, BRAX Roofing specializes in roofing, siding, windows, doors, gutters, and skylights. BRAX offers high-quality products and installation customized for individual homeowner needs, and takes pride in delivering outstanding customer service on every job.