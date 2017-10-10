Brazen and Jobs2Careers Announce New Integration

Recruiting Technology Experts Help Companies Fill Open Jobs, Quickly

ARLINGTON, VA and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - From the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference, which opened today in Las Vegas, Brazen Technologies, helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences and Jobs2Careers, a recruitment technology company offering data-driven job advertising solutions, announced details of their new alliance. Under the terms of the agreement, the companies are offering an integrated solution that helps employers improve their quality of candidates and time-to-hire.

In Deloitte's 2017 Global Human Capital Trends (1) research, recruiting was cited as "becoming a digital experience as candidates come to expect convenience and mobile contact." Creating a compelling candidate experience was acknowledged as vital to a company's employer brand, which supports the ability to hire competitively and potentially impacts consumer behavior. At the same time, CEOs report increasing pressure to deliver better business results faster, making talent acquisition a core concern and differentiator for recruiters and the hiring managers they support.

The new integration between Brazen and Jobs2Careers leverages the expertise of both organizations. Joint customers benefit from the ability to promote jobs attached to an upcoming Brazen-powered "live" online event, during which candidates can chat about the job opening. Jobs2Career's talent attraction platform, On Demand Talent, programmatically optimizes "live" online event advertising placements facilitating the attraction of new candidates. An extra level of filtering is included to encourage the opt-out of unqualified candidates. In the final step, best-fit candidates participate in job-specific chat-screens with recruiters using Brazen before being advanced to the hiring manager.

Ed Barrientos, CEO of Brazen, commented, "As the digital workplace rapidly unfolds, Brazen is front-and-center with leading talent acquisition solutions that enable our clients to address today's needs and be ready for the future. Jobs2Careers is a well-respected industry leader and we're excited to partner with them to offer a new approach to online recruiting."

"Candidates are looking for ways to engage with prospective companies outside of traditional job advertising," said Thad Price, Jobs2Careers VP of Product. "We are elated to partner with Brazen to help attract talent to their live events. As talent tightens, companies that engage more effectively will create a lasting first impression. It's exciting we're beginning to treat candidates like customers."

Jobs2Careers and Brazen Technologies will exhibit at the HR Technology Conference in booths 1966 and 4236, respectively. Company representatives will be on hand to demonstrate their solutions and discuss the combined power of the new integration.

About Jobs2Careers

Jobs2Careers builds technology to help employers effectively find talent. The company's talent attraction platform, On Demand Talent, predicts job ad performance, optimizes placements, and delivers your next great hire. The company was founded in 2010 by CEO Bruce Ge and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit jobs2careers.com.

About Brazen

Brazen is an engagement marketing software helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences. Unlike traditional recruitment marketing platforms, Brazen puts the recruiters back in the driver's seat to do what they do best: assess, screen and move candidates to interview. With all the tools under one roof, recruiters can provide candidates with a great experience while ensuring they find the best talent. The world's leading organizations use Brazen's engagement marketing software. Just ask KPMG, Deloitte, CVS Health, Charles Schwab and hundreds of others. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit www.brazen.com.