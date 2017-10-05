Brazen Brings Engagement Marketing Solution to HR Tech Conference & Exposition

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) -

WHO:

Brazen Technologies, helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences

WHAT:

Will exhibit its engagement marketing software for recruiting and talent management teams during the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10 - Friday, October 13, 2017

WHERE:

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Brazen will exhibit in Booth No. 4236.

DETAILS:

During the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, Brazen will be on-site to demonstrate its engagement marketing software for recruiting and talent management teams. Brazen is the only Recruitment Marketing platform on the market that both attracts and converts candidates and allows recruiters and hiring managers to assess, screen and move candidates to interview within the same platform. With a comprehensive feature set that includes live online events, time based chat and cutting edge recruitment marketing technology, recruiters are increasing conversions from candidates to interviews by 100 percent and decreasing time to hire. All of this within a single, intuitive platform that recruiters, hiring managers and candidates will find easy to use. Conference attendees who are interested in learning more about how these events can improve hiring outcomes at their organization are encouraged to visit Brazen in Booth No. 4236.

For event details and registration information about the HR Tech Conference & Exposition, visit: http://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Brazen

Brazen is an engagement marketing software helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences. Unlike traditional recruitment marketing platforms, Brazen puts the recruiters back in the driver's seat to do what they do best: assess, screen and move candidates to interview. With all the tools under one roof, recruiters can provide candidates with a great experience while ensuring they find the best talent.The world's leading organizations use Brazen's engagement marketing software. Just ask KPMG, Deloitte, CVS Health, Charles Schwab and hundreds of others. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit www.brazen.com.