Brazen Webinar to Spotlight the Talent Acquisition Experience Economy

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) -

WHO:

Brazen Technologies, helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences

WHAT:

Will host a webinar titled "The Talent Acquisition Experience Economy: How companies like SSM Health are improving the candidate and recruiter experience."

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1:00 p.m. CDT / 12:00 p.m. MDT / 11:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

To register, visit http://www.brazen.com/webinar.

DETAILS:

Organizations that prioritize the talent acquisition experience see a dramatic impact in business results. However, despite these benefits and an effort to invest in better strategies, many organizations are still falling short when it comes to the experience.

During this Brazen webinar, Becki Feldman, system leader for Talent Management Systems at SSM Health will join Madeline Laurano, co-founder at Aptitude Research Programs and Kevin Grossman, president of Global Programs for Talent Board to discuss the state of the recruiting experience economy. Sharing data on current practices and business impact, the panelists will explore how top organizations are investing to improve the recruiting function. In addition, Feldman will explain how SSM Health has taken its recruiting experience to new levels. Recruiters, hiring managers and HR professionals interested in learning how to create more meaningful experiences while finding top talent and improving hiring times are encouraged to attend.

Additional information, including registration details, can be accessed at http://www.brazen.com/webinar.

About Brazen

Brazen is an engagement marketing software helping organizations attract, convert and hire more candidates through live and personalized recruiting experiences. Unlike traditional recruitment marketing platforms, Brazen puts the recruiters back in the driver's seat to do what they do best: assess, screen and move candidates to interview. With all the tools under one roof, recruiters can provide candidates with a great experience while ensuring they find the best talent. The world's leading organizations use Brazen's engagement marketing software. Just ask KPMG, Deloitte, CVS Health, Charles Schwab and hundreds of others. The company is venture-backed and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit www.brazen.com.