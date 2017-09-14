Brazilian Affiliate Network Powers its Digital Marketing Business with CAKE by Accelerize

Wooza Relies on CAKE's SaaS-based Marketing Intelligence Platform to Manage Multiple Affiliates, Advertisers and Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Accelerize ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, today announced that Wooza, an affiliate advertising network based in Brazil, is using CAKE's SaaS-based Marketing Intelligence platform to manage, track and optimize multiple digital marketing campaigns on behalf of its clients.

Founded in 2008, Wooza brings affiliates and advertisers together to generate sales leads and conversions in the Latin American digital market. The company serves clients offering products and services across a wide range of industries, including telecom, retail, insurance and education. Wooza leverages CAKE to run its entire affiliate program, enabling the company to efficiently manage its network of partners, structure and automate payouts, as well as keep track of campaign performance.

"CAKE is one of the most important tools we use for our business," said Thaís Souza, Media Buyer at Wooza. "We use the platform to manage relationships with both our affiliate partners and advertisers, stay organized, plus to track and optimize the performance of each and every digital campaign we run. Backed by the metrics that we are capturing through CAKE, Wooza is well positioned to help our clients generate conversions and maximize return on advertising spend."

According to Exchange Wire and a report by eMarketer, Latin America is projected to invest 69.8% of its digital budget in mobile in 2020.

"There's tremendous growth potential in the Latin American digital advertising market, especially on the mobile channel," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "CAKE offers the ideal platform for networks like Wooza, delivering flexible features that allow users to track and manage campaigns across multiple channels and partners. As the digital market in this region continues to evolve, Wooza can leverage CAKE to quickly scale up its network, and collect the insight it needs to make smart marketing decisions on behalf of its partners and clients."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. ( OTCQB : ACLZ) ( OTCBB : ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the growth potential of the mobile channel and digital advertising market in Latin America and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.