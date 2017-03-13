BRC Advisors Receives Minority Business Enterprise Certification

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - James Huang, CEO and President of BRC Advisors, Inc., one of Los Angeles County's top-ranked, commercial real estate brokerages, today announced that the firm has been certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC). In order to receive MBE status, its highest ranking executive must hold a 51% stake in the enterprise and be a U.S. citizen of an ethnic minority, according to the criteria set forth by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

Ranked #21 on the Top 100 List of Commercial Real Estate Brokerages in Los Angeles. County in 2016, BRC Advisors specializes in investment sales and leasing, property management and advisory services, debt and equity investment platforms, and construction design and build services. The firm employs more than 100 agents at its five Southern California office locations and recently launched a joint venture with long time industry stalwart Rand Sperry to create a new franchise called Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates.

"We are extremely proud of our heritage of diversity," states Mr. Huang, who founded the firm with his vision of creating a brokerage firm with a new culture embracing diversity, collaboration, and teamwork. "With our non-traditional composition of brokers and agents, which includes nearly 10% female and 65% non-white male agents and brokers, there is no other commercial real estate firm that compares with us. With our new MBE status, we look forward to expanding our range of services throughout Southern California, including underserved communities of real estate investors and enterprises who make up our rich culture, and forming partnerships with other minority enterprises."

BRC Advisors' General Counsel and Broker Associate Stephen Shiu championed the MBE certification process from beginning to end, a process that took nearly five months. While he admits it was a rigorous process, he notes that the MBE certification differentiates BRC Advisors from the many other commercial real estate brokerages in Los Angeles. "As a minority business enterprise in the highly competitive commercial real estate industry, we understand the challenges minority investors and enterprises face and look forward to assisting them with our solid experience, having faced many of the same challenges ourselves. BRC Advisors is a pioneer in the commercial real estate industry with its dynamic makeup and range of services, and this component naturally lends itself to reaching out to and aligning with diverse and underserved areas of the commercial real estate community to explore infinite possibilities."

Mr. Huang is a leader in not only the Los Angeles commercial real estate market, but in the global market. Due to his extensive knowledge of the industry and reputation for collaboration, he was appointed National Commercial Chairperson of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) in January 2014. In this role, he provided global strategic direction to the organization while helping to establish a larger, more prestigious collection of members.

In June 2014, Mr. Huang assisted with AREAA's first US/China summit in Beverly Hills, CA, where Chinese nationals from leading industries and top Chinese government officials came to learn best practices in real estate, development and finance from U.S. experts. Based on the success of this endeavor, Mr. Huang led a China/Korea Trade Mission in 2015 with the goal of establishing communication and partnerships with Chinese and Korean real estate business leaders and government officials to stimulate future growth opportunities.

Mr. Huang states that since its launch In August 2016, Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates has entered into formal agreements with two firms in Korea, one in Vietnam, and a fourth in Taiwan. This is in addition to the seven new domestic affiliates, including: Phoenix, Pasadena, St. Louis, MacAllen (TX), Dallas, Birmingham and Chicago that have already joined the new franchise. Mr. Huang has also entered into negotiations to open four new offices in the Bay area to service the demands of the Pacific Rim.

BRC Advisors, a full-service real estate company headquartered in Los Angeles, has over 100+ commercial brokers at its five offices in downtown L.A., Beverly Hills, Encino, Manhattan Beach and Mid-Wilshire. As a commercial brokerage, BRC Advisors handles sales and leasing services for office, retail, industrial, apartment, investment properties, medical, and hospitality, while also providing asset and property management and tenant/landlord rep services, debt and equity investment platforms, construction design and build services.

For more information, please visit: www.brcadvisors.com.