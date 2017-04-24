Breaking Data Appoints Greg D'Alba to its Board of Directors

Previously Greg D'Alba was the President and Chief Operating Officer of CNN, overseeing all ad sales, marketing, and business operations for the CNN portfolio of networks worldwide

TORONTO, CANADA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD)(OTC:BKDCD) (the "Company" or "Breaking Data") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg D'Alba as an independent director.

Greg D'Alba is currently the Co- founder & CEO of VIDL NEWS LLC, a start-up artificial intelligence news venture focused on real-time personalized news intelligence and reporting. Previously he served as President of Global Partnerships at WME / IMG, a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries (img.com). In his leadership role, D'Alba oversaw all brand partnerships and managed the company's global sales and marketing strategies. Prior to joining WME / IMG in 2014, Mr. D'Alba was the President and Chief Operating Officer of CNN, overseeing all ad sales, marketing, and business operations for the CNN portfolio of networks worldwide.

Mr. D'Alba is currently a board member of the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) and a founding member of Fitner's board of directors. Previously, D'Alba served on the Boards of Directors of the Cable Television Advertising Bureau (CAB) and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and served as Board Secretary of the American Advertising Federation (AAF). He was also Board Chairman of the Ghetto Film School - including The Cinema School, the nation's first film high school - and Digital Bodega, which, in addition to providing college scholarships to disadvantaged high school students, strive to connect those students who are interested in filmmaking with the entertainment and media communities. Additionally, Mr. D'Alba pioneered the Turner Diversity Fellowship program with Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communications to provide scholarships to students in their master's program.

Mr. D'Alba earned a degree in communications at the University of Buffalo, and was also honored to deliver the commencement address to the university's graduating class of 2005.

"Greg's senior leadership and accomplishments in media and marketing management will add a valuable perspective to our Board of Directors," said Nick Thain, CEO. "We appreciate his willingness to serve as a director and look forward to benefitting from his judgment and counsel. Greg's extensive experience and impressive accomplishments will certainly be a valuable addition to our Company. His in-depth knowledge in marketing and sales can provide world class guidance, as we look to grow our products and services."

"I am excited to be working with the team at Breaking Data," said Greg D'Alba. They have built GiveMeSport into a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world. I believe that the Company's media platform and AI technology is extremely valuable . I look forward to working with the board and management."

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About GiveMeSport:

GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

