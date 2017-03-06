Breaking Data Corp. and LYCOS Launch New Lycos Mobile Sports App

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD) (the "Company" or "Breaking Data") and LYCOS (NSE:LYCOS)(BSE:532368), one of the most widely recognized Internet brands, announced today that Lycos is now launching its new mobile sports app for LYCOS Sports. This easy-to-use mobile application launches today to U.S. LYCOS users on iOS and Android.

The new LYCOS Sports mobile app allows users to customize their experience with choice of professional sports, specific teams, key players, game reporting and related news. Users can also customize notifications by specific categories and receive the fastest sports news in fully automated real-time manner.

"We are very excited to roll out this app to our users. They will love getting the latest sports news from social media trusted sources, in a way that they can design," said Edward Noel, Chief Operating Officer of LYCOS Media.

"The new LYCOS Sports mobile app personalizes professional sports content to anonymous individuals based on what they find relevant and useful, in the fastest fully automated fashion available, and all while on the go," said CEO of Breaking Data, Marvin Igelman.

The new LYCOS Sports mobile app, is for all types of sports fans: super-fans; team or player fans; seasonal or season-end users alike. Users receive timely push notifications on their favorite players and teams with Lycos Sport mobile app features including:

News and Score Feed - View news and score feed for personalized subscriptions

Filter Alerts - Select which type of news is most important to you, from injuries to rumours

League News - View and search news by league for the latest updates

Scores - Follow current and upcoming games via the game calendar for in-game alerts

Player Stats - View game and season stats in player profiles

Individual News - Access team or player specific news by selecting them from your customizable subscription list

Share - Send friends links to important updates via email or text.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. The Company also enables mobile application providers to generate revenue into their apps via its "Poynt-Enabled" SDK and owns Poynt, an award winning local mobile search app. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com

About LYCOS:

LYCOS is one of the original and most widely known Internet brands in the world, evolving from pioneering search on the web, into a family of three business units covering digital media, marketing, and Internet of Things (IoT). LYCOS Media is a network of easy-to-use community and social sites in 120 languages across 177 countries. LYCOS award-winning products and services include tools for blogging, web publishing and hosting, online games, e-mail, and search. The LYCOS Network of sites and services include Lycos.com, Tripod, Angelfire, Gamesville, WhoWhere, and LYCOS Mail. LYCOS Advertising enables businesses, agencies, and online publishers worldwide in meeting their digital marketing needs, serving 40 billion impressions every month. Clients include leading blue chip advertisers like Airtel, British Airways, Coca-Cola, Hyundai Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC, ING, Lenovo, LIC, Maruti Suzuki, MTV, P&G, Qatar Airways, Samsung, Viacom, Sony, Star India, Vodafone, Titan, and Unilever. Publishers include Facebook, LinkedIn, MSN, Twitter, and Yahoo! LYCOS works with agencies like Havas Digital, JWT, Mediacom, Mindshare, Neo@Ogilvy, OgilvyOne, OMD, Satchi & Satchi, TBWA, and Zenith OptiMedia, to name a few. LYCOS employs around 450 people working out of 24 offices worldwide, across the US, Israel, India, Western Europe, Australia and Latin America. For more information please visit lycos.com

