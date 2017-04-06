Breaking Data Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Subscription Receipt Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) -

Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD) (the "Company" or "BKD") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement financing with a syndicate of agents led by Clarus Securities Inc. and including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Company issued 2,500,000 subscription receipts of the Company at a price of $0.40 per subscription receipt to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Collectively under the first and second tranche of the private placement financing (the "Offering"), the Company has issued 12,500,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

The Offering has been completed in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of Sports New Media Holdings Limited ("SNM"), which is the owner of GiveMeSport.com and its related businesses (the "Transaction"). Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert, upon the completion of the Transaction and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other ancillary conditions, into one unit (a "Unit") of BKD, without any further consideration on the part of the holders thereof, immediately following the completion of the Transaction. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of BKD and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into a common share of BKD until April 6, 2019 at an exercise price of $0.70 per share.

The gross proceeds from the Offering, less any amounts used to pay the fees and expenses of the Agents (the "Escrowed Proceeds"), will be held in escrow pending the satisfaction of the release conditions, whereupon the BKD common shares and warrants underlying the Subscription Receipts will be issued to holders thereof, and the Escrowed Proceeds will be paid to the Company. In the event the Transaction does not occur by June 17, 2017, the aggregate purchase price of the Subscription Receipts shall be returned to the holders thereof on a pro rata basis without any deduction or interest, and the Subscription Receipts shall be automatically cancelled.

The Agents have been paid a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering. In addition, upon release of the Escrowed Proceeds to the Company, the Agents shall be issued compensation options equal in number to 7% of the total number of Subscription Receipts sold pursuant to the Offering, each compensation option entitling the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.40 per Unit until April 6, 2019.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. The Company also enables mobile application providers to generate revenue into their apps via its "Poynt-Enabled" SDK and owns Poynt, an award winning local mobile search app. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About GiveMeSport

GiveMeSport is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

