Breaking Data Corp.: Corporate Update

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) - At the request of IIROC, Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD)(OTCQB:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent market activity.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements:

Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.