Breaking Data Corp. Provides AGM Voting Results

Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD) (the "Company" or "BKD") is pleased to announce the results of voting at the annual general and special meeting of the Company held on March 31, 2017 (the "Meeting").

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter which was voted on at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote:

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. Election of Paul Sparkes as director Passed 97.01% 2.99% Election of Roger Rai as director Passed 97.00% 3.00% Election of Marvin Igelman as director Passed 97.03% 2.97% Election of Michael Kron as director Passed 97.14% 2.86% 2. Election of Marvin Igelman as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 97.03% 2.97% Election of Nick Thain as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 96.86% 3.14% Election of Jae Chalfin as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 96.86% 3.14% Election of Roger Rai as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 97.00% 3.00% Election of Matthew Elek as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 96.83% 3.17% Election of Roger Mitchell as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 96.83% 3.14% Election of Ben Nicholas as director upon completion of the Transaction Passed 96.83% 3.17% 3. Re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company Passed 99.75% 0.25% 4. Approval of the Transaction Resolution Passed 99.52% 0.48% 5. Approval of the Consolidation Resolution Passed 99.24% 0.76% 6. Approval of the Option Plan Resolution Passed 99.37% 0.63%

A full description of the transaction (the "Transaction") with Sports New Media Holdings Ltd. ("Sports New Media"), the Transaction Resolution, the Consolidation Resolution and the Option Plan Resolution can be found in the management information circular of the Company dated February 28, 2017 that was mailed to shareholders of the Company in connection with the Meeting and filed online at www.sedar.com.

The Company is working to complete the second tranche of the subscription receipts financing (see press releases dated March 17, 2017 and March 31, 2017) and expects to close the Transaction with Sports New Media the week of April 10, 2017 (see press releases dated December 15, 2016, January 27, 2017 and February 6, 2017).

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. The Company also enables mobile application providers to generate revenue into their apps via its "Poynt-Enabled" SDK and owns Poynt, an award winning local mobile search app. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About Sports New Media:

Sports New Media is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including Exchange acceptance. The Transaction cannot close until the required Shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

