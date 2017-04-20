Breaking Data's GIVEMESPORT and NBA Partner in Global Multi-Territory Programmatic Advertising Deal

Breaking Data Corp's new acquisition GiveMeSport will sell Programmatic Advertising Inventory across 18 countries for the NBA

TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD) (the "Company" or "BKD") is pleased to announce that its recent acquisition, GiveMeSport, a leading sports media publisher, has taken its partnership with the NBA to global scale in a programmatic deal across 18 territories.

The deal will span a vast range of key and emerging territories from UK, Spain, France and the Netherlands to Singapore, Sweden and Qatar.

GiveMeSport sells both display and video advertising programmatically and has a track record of class leading viewability with over 75% on its inventory, including mobile as well as desktop.

Commenting on the deal, CEO Nick Thain said: "As a tech-led publisher, GiveMeSport has a great track record and reputation within the programmatic advertising community, consistently delivering ad campaigns with high viewability and performance for some of the highest profile brands in the world - Mercedes, Volkswagen, Tommy Hilfiger and Montblanc to name just a few.

"The NBA are one of the most forward-thinking sports associations in the world and this is another example showing they can see the digital advertising landscape changing and they are partnering with a leader and trusted partner in this space to help them maximise this opportunity."

This deal comes just 14 months after GiveMeSport became the official online destination of the NBA in the UK, producing and publishing its digital content for the official website as well as implementing its industry-leading programmatic setup.

GiveMeSport will sell the Programmatic Advertising Inventory across 18 countries on behalf of the NBA, including all standard IAB ad units as well as some custom expandable formats, delivering campaigns via Google DFP, encompassing open auctions, private and preferred deals.

Data is also a key part of the publisher's offering, encompassing first and third party solutions that include audience age, gender and interests.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About GiveMeSport:

GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.