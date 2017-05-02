Breaking Data's Independent Directors Provide Strong Industry Background and Experience to Support Corporate Strategy

Former CNN President & CEO, Vice UK CEO, Head of IMG Global Digital Sales, Former Senior Finance Exec of WPP and EMI and Managing Director for Edward Rogers (of Rogers Communications) form Powerful team of Industry Savvy Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Breaking Data Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BKD) (OTC PINK:BKDCD) (the "Company" or "BKD") is pleased to announce that is has now finalized its new independent Director appointees with key industry veteran leadership and experience.

"We are extremely privileged to have this group of experienced and successful directors join our board," said Nick Thain, CEO. "These executives not only bring a vast network of knowledge but also have deep ties in many sports related businesses across the globe, that cross into our key markets. They will, no doubt, be valuable to our strategic and business progress."

The new team of independent directors includes:

Greg D'Alba: Mr. D'Alba is currently the Co- founder & CEO of VIDL NEWS LLC, a start-up artificial intelligence news venture focused on real-time personalized news intelligence and reporting. Previously he served as President of Global Partnerships at WME - IMG, a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, operating in more than 30 countries (img.com). In his leadership role, D'Alba oversaw all brand partnerships and managed the company's global sales and marketing strategies. Prior to joining WME - IMG in 2014, Mr. D'Alba was the President and Chief Operating Officer of CNN, overseeing all ad sales, marketing, and business operations for the CNN portfolio of networks worldwide.

Matt Elek: Mr. Elek is currently the CEO for Vice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As head of Vice's business in EMEA, Matt oversees a network of 40+ companies spread across 60+ territories with over 1000 full time regional staff, multiple media streams and hundreds of millions in turnover. Vice's regional footprint includes a robust digital business, an extensive television footprint, print, agency services and other media offerings in 12 languages, reaching hundreds of millions of consumers each month.

Ben Nicholas: Mr. Nicholas is head of UK Media and Global Digital Sales for IMG Media. In this role, he combines rights acquisitions, sales and client and broadcast relationships in the UK market along with devising and implementing IMG Media's overall content strategy in the digital space on a global basis. In his role within the UK, Ben oversees all media rights related commercial activities concerning major clients such as the Rugby World Cup, Scottish FA US Open tennis, Tennis Masters Series, European Tour, R&A, Moto GP, Diamond League Athletics, and the NHL. His main business focus is the sale of rights for the above clients in the UK market and their ongoing representation around the globe.

Roger Mitchell: Mr. Mitchell is a chartered accountant and investment banker. He has worked with PWC and James Capel and held senior finance roles with WPP and EMI. He has 20 years of experience in sports and was the founding Chief Executive of the Scottish Premier League and a member of UEFA's Professional Football Committee. He continues to assist clubs and federations as an advisor.

Roger Rai: Mr. Rai is the Managing Director of E.S. Rogers Enterprises. In his capacity as Managing Director, Roger advises Edward Rogers, the representative controlling shareholder of Rogers Communications, on business development, revenue development, talent development and sports. Roger is also the President of R3 Concepts Inc., a company that acts as a basis for investments he makes and consulting services he provides. Prior to which, Roger was the Vice President, Business Development, Keek Inc. (TSX VENTURE:KEK). In his role at Keek, he oversaw and advised on many corporate issues which range from operational to board/corporate governance affairs. He is currently an advisor to Chobani, Inc., a retail food services company, and is the founder and on the board of the ONEXONE foundation, a charitable organization focused on global child welfare.

About Breaking Data Corp.:

Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers. Find out more at breakingdatacorp.com.

About GiveMeSport:

GiveMeSport, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 25.9 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 15.2 fans. GiveMeSport's content generates over 3.6 billion impressions (Feb-17), reaching over 138 million unique users (Feb-17) per month on Facebook alone.

