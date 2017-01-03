Breaking the Sound Barrier: Audeze Debuts iSINE Virtual Reality Headphones at CES 2017

Award-winning audio company showcases innovative new headphones for virtual reality and augmented reality applications at LVCC Booth 21413

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Audeze, the leader in premium audio, is pleased to announce the debut of its latest innovation, the iSINE VR Headphones. The company will showcase its newest headphone at ShowStoppers @ CES 2017 on Jan. 5 and throughout the duration of CES 2017, Jan. 5-8, in Las Vegas at the LVCC, South Hall, #21413.

"For gamers, the iSINE VR Headphones mean more realistic battlefield play, longer playing time without listener fatigue, and a more realistic VR experience overall," said Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram. "It puts users in the heart of the action."

Audeze's iSINE VR headphones dramatically improve the virtual reality audio experience. Incorporating the company's patented planar magnetic technology, the iSINE VR has superior transient response, lower distortion, a wider soundstage, and more accurate bass than other headphones -- flat to 10Hz! The iSINE VR headphones deliver groundbreaking, lifelike immersion, and help minimize the disorientation and fatigue players can experience when partaking in immersive games.

The iSINE VR was built and tested with the HTC VIVE. "Audio is a critical component to deliver an immersive VR experience," said Dan O'Brien, VP Virtual Reality, HTC VIVE. "We built Vive to deliver the most immersive, room-scale VR experience on the market today. Companies like Audeze help us meet this vision and we're excited to see what iSINE offers to the VR experience."

The iSINE VR variants will be available with connector options for Oculus Rift CV1, HTC Vive, Sony PlaystationVR and the StarVR headsets. Designed and assembled in Costa Mesa, California, the iSINE VR will be available this month for only $399.

The iSINE VR is the cornerstone of new innovation in the industry, with leaders noting its esteem. "We work almost exclusively with Ambisonic and Dolby Atmos® mixes for audio delivery in VR. The iSINE VR is the headset we've been waiting for," said Lucas Wilson, Founder and Executive Producer at Supersphere VR. "They deliver beautiful sound and response, no distortion, and clear delineation for head-tracking and directionality."

To learn more about the iSINE VR, iSINE 10, and iSINE 20, please visit Audeze at LVCC, South Hall 1 Booth 21413, ShowStoppers, or at https://www.audeze.com/. For intimate listening sessions with Audeze's LCD collection, EL-8 series, SINE, and iSINE series, please visit the Chord Electronics Suite at the Venetian (34-207).

To schedule an appointment at CES, please contact Heather Hewit at heatherh@lotus823.com.

About Audeze

Audeze LLC is a California-based high-end audio manufacturer delivering the most accurate sound reproduction available today. Audeze products are engineered with the latest innovations in materials science and technology matched with precision craftsmanship. Audeze's commitment to research and development is reflected in every facet of its handcrafted-in-the-USA products.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126274/Images/iSINE_VR__(1)-87f17af41c709c6d92b69f7a08e7bc03.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/30/11G126274/Images/iSINE_VR_2-c6dca3eb688d8bb88dabfd4b4088ddd8.jpg