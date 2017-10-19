bRealTime Launches Ads.txt Marketplace to Ensure Transparency of Programmatic Ad Inventory

Clearstream.tv Named First Partner, With Over 1300 Publishers On Board

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - bRealTime, a media and technology company focused on solving programmatic business challenges, has reinforced its commitment to offer brand-safe ad inventory with the launch of its Ads.txt Marketplace.

The marketplace was inaugurally launched in partnership with video media buying platform Clearstream.tv. Buyers on the Clearstream platform will be able to execute private marketplace deals across both display and video channels, running only on Ads.txt compliant inventory.

Established by the IAB Technology Lab, Ads.txt is a pre-formatted index of 'authorized digital sellers' that publishers post to their domains. Programmatic buyers can then use these publisher ads.txt files to screen for fake or misrepresented inventory.

"bRealTime is fully committed to increasing transparency within the programmatic advertising ecosystem and our Ads.txt Marketplace is just one of the many steps we have taken to eradicate fake or misrepresented inventory," said Brian Weigel, General Manager of bRealTime. "We hope to continue to set new benchmarks so that marketers can fully trust where their ads are placed."

"We built this solution with bRealTime to ensure that advertisers only buy on brand-safe inventory that drives the most consumer engagement," said Evan Wayne, CRO of Clearstream. "Our combination of proprietary technology and data science aims to reverse the current climate of advertiser mistrust."

This partnership will bring bRealTime's direct publisher client base of more than 1000 leading ComScore publisher websites that have activated an ads.txt file indicating bRealTime as an authorized seller on their site to demand-side platforms (DSPs), agencies and trading desks. Clearstream is a first mover in adopting buying only against ads.txt sites to drive maximum ROI for their advertiser's campaigns. The Ads.txt Marketplace will only have those publishers that have adopted the IAB Technology Lab's Ads.txt guidelines and are working with bRealTime as a supply partner.

Through bRealTime's Ads.txt Marketplace, media buyers can also execute other deals like programmatic guaranteed, direct and open exchange buys.

The launch of bRealTime's Ads.txt Marketplace comes on the heels of the company's numerous efforts to maintain high standards of ad quality in the industry.

About bRealTime

bRealTime is a media and technology company focused on solving programmatic business challenges for both publishers and advertisers. bRealTime provides preferred access to an automated global exchange for both demand and supply side partners. For more information, visit us at bRealTime.com.