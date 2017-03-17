Breathtec BioMedical CTO Delivers Presentation to International Science Community

Company exec updates breath analysis progress, and chairs related session at prestigious event

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Breathtec BioMedical, Inc. ( CSE : BTH.CN) ( CNSX : BTH) ( CSE : BTH) ( FRANKFURT : BTI) ( OTCQB : BTHCF) (the "Company" or "Breathtec"), a medical diagnostics company focused on developing, in-licensing and commercializing proprietary, innovative and best-in-class breath analysis devices for the early detection of infectious and life threatening diseases is pleased to report that the Company's previously announced invitation to speak at the 2017 Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry and Applied Spectroscopy (PittCon) was a notable success.

Breathtec's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Michael Costanzo traveled to the annual conference held in Chicago, Illinois where he gave a well-received presentation on FAIMS technology, in addition to presiding over the session in which he spoke, entitled "Metabolomics: Breath as a Sample for Clinical Analysis." A copy of Dr. Costanzo's presentation, "Towards Point-of-Care Diagnostic Screening for Breath Analysis Utilizing FAIMS and FAIMS/MS," is available for review on the company website at: http://breathtecbiomedical.com/news/presentations/.

Breathtec recently announced the excellent progress being made in our FAIMS device development along with the regulatory and clinical path and timeline to market for the FAIMS technology. "We are pleased with the progress our team has made over the past 6 months since our last public presentation on this work and are encouraged by the advancement of the design and the device's capabilities," said Dr. Costanzo. "The continued development and foreseeable clinical benefit of a portable screening device has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from our peers and practitioners in the health care community."

PittCon was attended by nearly 13,000 conferees and exhibitors who specialize or provide products and services in the field of analytical chemistry. It holds one of the largest expos of its kind in the world, with attendees traveling in from over 80 countries. Presenting at PittCon provides critical feedback from experts and nonexperts alike, as well as invaluable networking opportunities with some of the largest service providers and manufacturers in the chemical detection field.

Dr. Costanzo concluded his talk at PittCon with a discussion on the unmistakable need for a clinical device capable of differentiating between viral and bacterial respiratory infections in a quick and noninvasive manner and the impact it could have on the unnecessary use of antibiotics. Thus, we are excited to report that our initial area of study for the FAIMS device will focus on respiratory disease and infection. Notable applications include viral vs bacterial infection, hospital-borne infections, and communicable diseases that pose a risk to public health. With this news, we would also like to announce a new research agreement with ZeptoMetrix Corporation (ZMC), based out of Buffalo, NY. ZMC is an industry leader and innovator in infectious disease diagnostic development. Furthermore, ZMC offers a variety of custom diagnostic product development including Virology, Bacteriology, Molecular, and Immunology services.

ABOUT PITTCON

Pittcon is the world's leading annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Pittcon attracts attendees from industry, academia and government from over 90 countries worldwide. The event targets all laboratory scientists -- anyone who identifies, quantifies, analyzes or tests the chemical or biological properties of compounds or molecules, or who manages these laboratory scientists. Having grown beyond its roots in analytical chemistry and spectroscopy, Pittcon has evolved into an event that now also serves a diverse constituency encompassing life sciences, pharmaceutical discovery and QA, food safety, environmental, bioterrorism and other emerging markets. Visit: http://pittcon.org

ABOUT BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC. ( CSE : BTH) ( OTCQB : BTHCF)

Breathtec BioMedical, Inc. ("Breathtec") was formed to propel innovative research in the area of breath analysis as a medical screening tool. Our efforts are aimed at leading the development of commercially viable methods for the early screening of certain diseases. Our primary avenue of investigation is focused on innovation and advances in the field of specialized mass spectrometry. For more information: www.breathtecbiomedical.com.

